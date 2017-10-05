Newly Tenured … at Naval Postgraduate, U Hawaii Hilo, West Liberty

October 5, 2017
Naval Postgraduate School

  • Mie Augier, business and public policy
  • Kathryn Aten, business and public policy
  • Naazneen Barma, national security
  • Jesse Cunha, business and public policy
  • Latika Hartmann, business and public policy
  • Bradley Strawser, defense analysis
  • Ryan Sullivan, business and public policy
  • Preetha Thulasiraman, electrical and computer engineering

University of Hawaii at Hilo

  • Celia Bardwell-Jones, philosophy
  • Jiren Feng, Chinese
  • Rodney Jubilado, Filipino studies
  • Marina Karides, philosophy
  • Rene Martin, astronomy
  • Andrew Polloi, counseling services

West Liberty University

  • Keith Bell, criminal justice
  • Lihua Chen, business management
  • Craig Crow, business management
  • Leann DiAndreth-Elkins, education
  • Dominique Hoche, English
  • Angela Rehbein, English
  • Anna Stephan-Robinson, music

