search
Newly Tenured … at Naval Postgraduate, U Hawaii Hilo, West Liberty
October 5, 2017
Naval Postgraduate School
- Mie Augier, business and public policy
- Kathryn Aten, business and public policy
- Naazneen Barma, national security
- Jesse Cunha, business and public policy
- Latika Hartmann, business and public policy
- Bradley Strawser, defense analysis
- Ryan Sullivan, business and public policy
- Preetha Thulasiraman, electrical and computer engineering
University of Hawaii at Hilo
- Celia Bardwell-Jones, philosophy
- Jiren Feng, Chinese
- Rodney Jubilado, Filipino studies
- Marina Karides, philosophy
- Rene Martin, astronomy
- Andrew Polloi, counseling services
West Liberty University
- Keith Bell, criminal justice
- Lihua Chen, business management
- Craig Crow, business management
- Leann DiAndreth-Elkins, education
- Dominique Hoche, English
- Angela Rehbein, English
- Anna Stephan-Robinson, music
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Education jobs
- Dean of the School of Information (1768)
- Pratt Institute - New York
- Education jobs
- Donor Relations Manager, MDC Foundation
- Miami Dade College - Miami
- Education jobs
- Donor Relations Manager, MDC Foundation
- Miami Dade College - Miami
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!