New Presidents or Provosts: Augustana College (Ill.), Birmingham City U, Eastern Illinois U, Fairfield U, Grand Valley State U, Gwynedd Mercy U, Hobart-William Smith Colleges, U of Pennsylvania, Xavier U (Ohio)
October 9, 2017
- Melissa Baumann, assistant provost for undergraduate studies and director of the honors college at Auburn University, in Alabama, has been chosen as provost and chief academic officer at Xavier University, in Ohio.
- Maria Cimitile, associate vice president for academic affairs at Grand Valley State University, in Michigan, has been promoted to provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs there.
- Deanne Horner D'Emilio, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Carlow University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president at Gwynedd Mercy University, also in Pennsylvania.
- Jay D. Gatrell, professor of geography and environmental studies and vice provost for faculty affairs and research at Bellarmine University, in Kentucky, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University.
- Mark R. Nemec, dean of the William B. and Catherine V. Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies at the University of Chicago, in Illinois, has been appointed president of Fairfield University, in Connecticut.
- Philip Plowden, deputy vice chancellor at the University of Derby, in Britain, has been named vice chancellor at Birmingham City University, also in Britain.
- Wendell Pritchett, Presidential Professor of Law and Education at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, has been chosen as provost there.
- Gail Summer, vice president for academic affairs at Ferrum College, in Virginia, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Augustana College, in Illinois.
- Gregory J. Vincent, vice president for diversity and community engagement and the W. K. Kellogg Professor of Community College Leadership at the University of Texas at Austin, has been appointed president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, in New York.
