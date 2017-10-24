search
Capital Campaign Watch: Colby, Colorado, Providence, RPI, U of Florida, U of Illinois, U of North Carolina Chapel Hill, U of Wisconsin Milwaukee
October 24, 2017
Starting Off
- Colby College has started a campaign to raise $750 million and has already reached $383 million. There is no official end date for the campaign, which Colby says will be the largest ever by a liberal arts college. (In 2015, Williams College made that claim with the launch of a $650 million campaign.)
- Colorado College has started a campaign to raise $435 million by 2021. A major priority will be scholarships, with the goal of endowing 180 of them.
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has announced a $1 billion campaign. The major goals are student scholarships, faculty support and campus enhancements.
- University of Florida has announced a campaign to raise $3 billion by 2022. About $1.3 billion has been raised in a three-year quiet phase. Among the goals are more endowed chairs and adding $1 billion to the university's endowment.
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is starting a campaign to raise $2.25 billion by 2022. The university has already raised just over $1 billion.
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has started a campaign to raise $4.25 billion by 2022. The largest single target within the campaign is $1 billion for scholarships.
- University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee has announced a $200 million campaign. In a five-year quiet phase, it has already raised $170 million.
Finishing Up
- Providence College has finished a campaign that brought in $185 million. The campaign, started in 2014, originally had a goal of $140 million.
Has your college started or completed a campaign? Email info and links to editor@insidehighered.com.
