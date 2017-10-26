New Presidents or Provosts: Eastern Wyoming College, Jefferson Community College, Oakland U, Tompkins Cortland CC, U of Charleston, Widener U

Doug Lederman
October 26, 2017
  • Orinthia T. Montague, vice president of student affairs and chief diversity officer at Normandale Community College, in Minnesota, has been appointed president of Tompkins Cortland Community College, in New York.
  • Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, senior vice president and U.S. medical leader for Lilly Bio-Medicines at Eli Lilly and Company, in Michigan, has been chosen as president of Oakland University, in Michigan.
  • Dale Scalise-Smith, dean of the College of Health Professions at Northern Kentucky University, has been selected as provost of Widener University, in Pennsylvania.
  • Kim Spiezio, vice president of academic affairs, executive director of special projects and vice president of institutional effectiveness at Tennessee Wesleyan University, has been named provost at the University of Charleston, in West Virginia.
  • Ty A. Stone, vice president for strategic initiatives at Sinclair Community College, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Jefferson Community College, in New York.
  • Lesley Travers, dean of the School of Business and Industry at Casper College, in Wyoming, has been selected as president of Eastern Wyoming College.

