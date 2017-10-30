search
New Programs: Nursing, Bilingual Education, Engineering, Radiation Therapy, Physical Therapy, Social Work, Engineering, Peace and Justice, Acting, IT Management, Data Analytics
October 30, 2017
- Cedar Crest College is starting a doctoral program in nursing anesthesia.
- College of William & Mary is starting a master’s degree in English as a second language and bilingual education.
- Endicott College is starting a bachelor of science in engineering.
- Loma Linda University is starting a bachelor’s degree in radiation therapy.
- Marist College is starting a doctor of physical therapy program.
- New Mexico State University is starting an online master of social work program.
- Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg is starting master's degrees in civil engineering and mechanical engineering.
- SIT Graduate Institute is starting a master of arts in peace and justice leadership.
- Slippery Rock University is starting a bachelor of fine arts program in acting.
- University of Texas at Austin is launching a master of science in information technology and management.
- Yeshiva University is starting a master's program in data analytics and visualization.
