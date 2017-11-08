Capital Campaign Watch: Hampton, Indiana, Northeastern, Ohio Wesleyan, Tufts, UCSF, University of Detroit Mercy, Youngstown State

By

Scott Jaschik
November 8, 2017
Comments
 

Starting Off

  • Hampton University has launched a campaign seeking to raise $150 million. A major emphasis -- with a $50 million goal -- will be scholarships. The university has already raised $118 million.
  • Ohio Wesleyan University has launched a campaign to raise $200 million by 2021. The university raised $140 million in the quiet phase of its campaign.
  • Tufts University is starting a campaign to raise $1.5 billion by 2023. The university has already raised $566 million. Three "core areas" have been identified for fund-raising, with one of them being "transformative experiences that enable personal and intellectual growth."
  • University of California, San Francisco, is starting a campaign to raise $5 billion. UCSF has already raised $3 billion. The $5 billion target is tied with a campaign started last year by the University of Washington as the largest campaign of any public university.
  • University of Detroit Mercy has announced a campaign to raise $100 million, having already raised $78.5 million.
  • Youngstown State University has announced a campaign to raise $100 million. The university has already raised $51.7 million.

Raising the Goal

  • Indiana University has raised the goal of its campaign, launched in 2015, from $2.5 billion to $3 billion. The end point remains 2020, but six months later than the original goal. The campaign has already raised $2 billion.

Finishing Up

  • Northeastern University has announced the completion of a campaign that raised $1.4 billion. That total exceeds two goals that were set for the campaign: $1 billion when the campaign was launched in 2013, and a new $1.25 billion target set two years ago.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Boosting Completion
by Softening Standards?
Behind the Publication Gender Gap
Persona Non Grata

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Art Professor Faces Threats for KKK-Inspired Piece

Higher Education Positions of 2 New Governors

UCLA Men's Basketball Players Arrested in China

Initiative Seeks to Overhaul Academic Advising

Notre Dame, in Reversal, Keeps Birth Control Coverage for Employees

Clemson Student Body VP Avoids Impeachment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top