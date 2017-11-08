search
Capital Campaign Watch: Hampton, Indiana, Northeastern, Ohio Wesleyan, Tufts, UCSF, University of Detroit Mercy, Youngstown State
November 8, 2017
Starting Off
- Hampton University has launched a campaign seeking to raise $150 million. A major emphasis -- with a $50 million goal -- will be scholarships. The university has already raised $118 million.
- Ohio Wesleyan University has launched a campaign to raise $200 million by 2021. The university raised $140 million in the quiet phase of its campaign.
- Tufts University is starting a campaign to raise $1.5 billion by 2023. The university has already raised $566 million. Three "core areas" have been identified for fund-raising, with one of them being "transformative experiences that enable personal and intellectual growth."
- University of California, San Francisco, is starting a campaign to raise $5 billion. UCSF has already raised $3 billion. The $5 billion target is tied with a campaign started last year by the University of Washington as the largest campaign of any public university.
- University of Detroit Mercy has announced a campaign to raise $100 million, having already raised $78.5 million.
- Youngstown State University has announced a campaign to raise $100 million. The university has already raised $51.7 million.
Raising the Goal
- Indiana University has raised the goal of its campaign, launched in 2015, from $2.5 billion to $3 billion. The end point remains 2020, but six months later than the original goal. The campaign has already raised $2 billion.
Finishing Up
- Northeastern University has announced the completion of a campaign that raised $1.4 billion. That total exceeds two goals that were set for the campaign: $1 billion when the campaign was launched in 2013, and a new $1.25 billion target set two years ago.
