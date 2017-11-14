search
New Presidents or Provosts: Chattanooga State CC, Lincoln U (Pa.), Mary Baldwin U, Pacific Union College, Portland State U, State U of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, U of British Columbia, Yosemite CC District
November 14, 2017
- Brenda A. Allen, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Winston-Salem State University, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Lincoln University, in Pennsylvania.
- Rebecca Ashford, vice president of student affairs at Pellissippi State Community College, in Tennessee, has been chosen as president of Chattanooga State Community College, also in Tennessee.
- Ty F. Buckman, vice president for strategic initiatives at Wittenberg University, in Ohio, has been selected as provost and professor of English at Mary Baldwin University, in Virginia.
- Robert A. Cushman Jr., vice president for academic administration at Walla Walla University, in Washington State, has been chosen as president of Pacific Union College, in California.
- Nosa Egiebor, chief international officer and professor of chemical engineering at the University of Mississippi, has been selected as provost and executive vice president at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
- Jonathan Holloway, dean of Yale College at Yale University, in Connecticut, has been appointed provost of Northwestern University, in Illinois.
- Rahmat Shoureshi, interim president of the New York Institute of Technology, has been appointed president of Portland State University, in Oregon.
- Andrew Szeri, vice provost for strategic academic and facilities planning at the University of California, Berkeley, has been named provost and vice president academic at the University of British Columbia.
- Henry Chiong Vui Yong, president and chief executive officer at Evergreen Valley College, in California, has been appointed chancellor of Yosemite Community College District, also in California.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Provosts jobs
- Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
- University of North Texas Health Science Center - Fort Worth
- Provosts jobs
- System Provost
- State University of New York System Administration - Albany
- Provosts jobs
- Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President, Learning and Teaching
- http://www.perrettlaver.com/candidates - Canada
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!