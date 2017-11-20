search
Capital Campaign Watch: Loras, Mount Saint Mary's, St. Mary's, Skidmore, Tennessee Tech, U of Delaware, U of St. Thomas
November 20, 2017
Starting Off:
- Mount Saint Mary's University, in California, has announced a campaign to raise $100 million by 2020. Priorities include student aid and efforts to encourage students to study and conduct research abroad. Already the university has raised $68 million.
- St. Mary's University, in Texas, is starting a campaign to raise $130 million by 2021. So far, the university has raised more than $104 million.
- Skidmore College is starting a campaign to raise $200 million by 2020. More than $145 million has already been raised.
- Tennessee Tech University has launched a campaign to raise $60 million by 2021. Three core areas have been identified for the campaign: student scholarships, endowed faculty and campus expansion. The university has already raised $48 million toward its goal.
- University of Delaware has started a campaign to raise $750 million by 2020. Financial aid, graduate fellowships and endowed professorships are top priorities for the campaign. The university has already raised $565 million.
- University of St. Thomas has started a campaign to raise $200 million by 2025. The focus will be scholarship support for students. The university has also announced a $50 million gift for that purpose from the GHR Foundation.
Finishing Up:
- Loras College, in Iowa, has raised $106 million in a campaign that started in 2013. The original goal was $75 million, and that goal was increased to $100 million two years ago. A key focus has been financial aid, with more than 120 new endowed scholarships created with funds raised in the campaign.
