New Presidents or Provosts: Brock U, Franklin College, Mount St. Mary's U, Norwich U, Oberlin College, St. Petersburg College, Truman State U, U of the Incarnate Word, U of Liberia, U of Miami, Washington College
November 30, 2017
- Sandra G. Affenito, associate provost and dean of graduate studies and research at the University of Saint Joseph, in Connecticut, has been selected as provost and dean of faculty at Norwich University, in Vermont.
- Carmen Twillie Ambar, president of Cedar Crest College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Oberlin College, in Ohio.
- Jeffrey L. Duerk, dean of the School of Engineering at Case Western Reserve University, in Ohio, has been named provost at the University of Miami.
- Thomas Evans, president of Carroll College, in Montana, has been appointed president of University of the Incarnate Word, in Texas.
- Gervan Fearon, president of Brandon University, in Manitoba, has been chosen as president and vice chancellor of Brock University, in Ontario.
- Janet Gooch, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Education and interim dean of the School of Science and Mathematics, at Truman State University, in Missouri, has been promoted to executive vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
- Kurt M. Landgraf, CEO of the Educational Testing Service, in New Jersey, has been selected as president of Washington College, in Maryland.
- Lori K. Schroeder, associate dean of the college at Knox College, in Illinois, has been named provost and dean of the college at Franklin College, in Indiana.
- Timothy Trainor, interim president of Mount St. Mary’s University, in Maryland, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Ophelia Weeks, former professor of biology at Florida International University, has been selected as president of the University of Liberia.
- Tonjua Williams, senior vice president for student services at St. Petersburg College, in Florida, has been promoted to president there.
