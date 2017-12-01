This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an Interview with Mustafa Sualp, CEO and founder of AEFIS, an assessment management platform.

In the discussion with Pulse host Rodney B. Murray, Sualp describes AEFIS's tools -- syllabus management and course evaluations, among others -- and the problems they are designed to solve for institutions.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.