New Presidents or Provosts: City College of San Francisco, Delaware State U, Eastern New Mexico U, Erie CC, Lewis & Clark College, Shawnee CC, State U of New York-Albany, Texas A&M U, U of Maine-Augusta, U of Michigan
December 13, 2017
- Tony Allen, head of corporate reputation for Bank of America, in Delaware, has been appointed provost at Delaware State University.
- Peggy F. Bradford, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Westchester Community College, part of the State University of New York, has been chosen as president of Shawnee Community College, in Illinois.
- Jeff Elwell, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, has been chosen as president of Eastern New Mexico University.
- Carol A. Fierke, dean of the Rackham Graduate School and vice provost for academic affairs/graduate studies at the University of Michigan, has been named provost and executive vice president at Texas A&M University.
- Dan Hocoy, associate vice chancellor of advancement at the Antioch University System, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Erie Community College, in New York.
- Martin Philbert, dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs there.
- Mark Rocha, senior program manager in the New York Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, has been selected as chancellor of the City College of San Francisco, in California.
- Havidán Rodríguez, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, has been appointed president of the State University of New York at Albany.
- Wim Wiewel, president of Portland State University, in Oregon, has been chosen as president of Lewis & Clark College, also in Oregon.
- Rebecca Wyke, vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Maine System, has been appointed president of the University of Maine at Augusta.
