New Programs: Hip-Hop, Business Analytics, Cybersecurity, Sports Media Production, Accountancy, Criminal Justice, Marketing
December 15, 2017
- Columbia College Chicago is starting a minor in hip-hop studies.
- Columbia University is starting a master's degree in business analytics.
- Indiana Tech is starting an online bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
- Manhattan College is starting a sports media production concentration for communications majors.
- Marist College is starting an accelerated dual-degree accountancy program, allowing students to complete a bachelor of science and a master of science in professional accountancy in four years and four months.
- Mississippi Valley State University is starting an online master of science in criminal justice.
- Stonehill College is starting a master's program in integrated marketing communications.
