Scott Jaschik
December 15, 2017
  • Columbia College Chicago is starting a minor in hip-hop studies.
  • Columbia University is starting a master's degree in business analytics.
  • Indiana Tech is starting an online bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
  • Manhattan College is starting a sports media production concentration for communications majors.
  • Marist College is starting an accelerated dual-degree accountancy program, allowing students to complete a bachelor of science and a master of science in professional accountancy in four years and four months.
  • Mississippi Valley State University is starting an online master of science in criminal justice.
  • Stonehill College is starting a master's program in integrated marketing communications.

Scott Jaschik

