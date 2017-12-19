search
New Presidents or Provosts: Benedict College, Campbellsville U, Georgia Southwestern State U, Hebrew U of Jerusalem, North Carolina Central U, Ogden-Weber Tech College, Salem State U, Scott CC, U California-Berkeley, U of Montevallo, Western Governors U
December 19, 2017
- Johnson O. Akinleye, interim chancellor of North Carolina Central University, has been promoted to president there.
- Paul Alivisatos, vice chancellor for research at the University of California, Berkeley, has been selected as executive vice chancellor and provost there.
- Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Florida Memorial College, has been named president of Benedict College, in South Carolina.
- Lyn Brodersen Cochran, assistant vice president for organizational development at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, has been appointed president of Scott Community College, in Iowa.
- Asher Cohen, rector of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has been named president there.
- Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs at Campbellsville University, in Kentucky, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- John D. Keenan, general counsel and vice president for administration at Salem State University, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as president there.
- James H. McDonald, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and professor of anthropology at Southern Utah University, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Montevallo.
- Marni Baker Stein, chief innovation officer at the University of Texas System’s Institute for Transformational Learning, has been named provost and chief academic officer at Western Governors University, in Utah.
- Jim Taggart, vice president for instructional services at Ogden-Weber Technical College, has been selected as president there.
- Neal Weaver, vice president for university advancement and innovation at Nicholls State University, in Louisiana, has been chosen as president of Georgia Southwestern State University.
