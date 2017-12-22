New Presidents or Provosts: American U Ras Al Khaimah, Eureka College, Macomb CC, Mary Baldwin U, Metropolitan CC-Kansas City, Nanyang Technological U, Rhode Island College, Southern Illinois U-Carbondale, U of California, U of New England
December 22, 2017
- Kimberly Beatty, vice chancellor for instructional services and chief academic officer at Houston Community College, in Texas, has been appointed chancellor of Metropolitan Community College, in Kansas.
- Michael Brown, dean of extension at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of California System.
- Ty F. Buckman, formerly vice president for strategic initiatives at Wittenberg University, in Ohio, has been appointed provost of Mary Baldwin University, in Virginia.
- Joshua Hamilton, dean of the Swenson College of Science and Engineering and professor of biology at the University of Minnesota Duluth, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Rhode Island College.
- James Herbert, executive vice provost and dean of the Graduate College at Drexel University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of the University of New England, in Maine.
- Carlo Montemagno, a professor of engineering and head of the Ingenuity Lab at the University of Alberta, has been selected as chancellor of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
- Subra Suresh, president of Carnegie Mellon University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore.
- William Tammone, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the Colorado Community College System, has been selected as provost and vice president of the Learning Unit at Macomb Community College.
- Steven C. Wilhite, provost of Widener University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed the new provost and vice president for academic affairs and student success at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates.
- Jamel Santa Cruze Wright, interim president at Eureka College, in Illinois, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
