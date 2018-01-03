New Presidents or Provosts: Calhoun CC, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Marymount Manhattan College, Mohave CC, National U of Singapore, Texas Southmost College, U of Texas-San Antonio, U of West Florida, Virginia Union U
January 3, 2018
- Tan Eng Chye, provost of the National University of Singapore, has been chosen as president there.
- Stephen B. Eaton, vice president of academic affairs at Barstow Community College, in California, has been selected as chief academic officer at Mohave Community College, also in California.
- T. Taylor Eighmy, vice chancellor for research and engagement at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, has been chosen as president of the University of Texas at San Antonio.
- George Ellenberg, interim provost and senior vice president at the University of West Florida, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Hakim J. Lucas, vice president for institutional advancement at Bethune-Cookman University, in Florida, has been selected as president of Virginia Union University.
- Sharon Meagher, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Widener University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Marymount Manhattan College, in New York.
- Jesus Roberto Rodriguez, dean of the Business Center of Excellence at Houston Community College, in Texas, has been selected as president of Texas Southmost College.
- Alan H. Stephenson, vice president for instruction at Blue Ridge Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at Calhoun Community College, in Alabama.
- Rocky S. Tuan, Distinguished Professor and executive vice chairman in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, has been chosen as vice chancellor and president of Chinese University of Hong Kong.
