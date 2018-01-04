New Programs: Nursing, Health-Care Management, Drones, Scientific Literacy, Health, Law, Social Work, Event Management, Marketing
January 4, 2018
- Austin Community College is starting a bachelor of science degree in nursing, for registered nurses who don't have a bachelor's degree. The program is the college's first bachelor's offering.
- Bay Path University is starting a master of science in health-care management.
- Butler Community College, in collaboration with Kansas State Polytechnic, is starting an associate degree in unmanned aircraft systems.
- Indiana University at Bloomington is starting a master's degree in scientific literacy and responsible research.
- Northern Arizona University is starting an interdisciplinary health Ph.D. program.
- Northwestern University is starting an online master of science in law.
- Portland State University is starting a hybrid bachelor of social work program.
- San Diego State University is starting a master's program in meeting and event management.
- Suffolk University is starting a master of science in marketing.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Academic Affairs jobs
- Senior Data Analyst
- University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield
- Academic Affairs jobs
- Admissions Representative
- City College (Florida) - Springfield
- Academic Affairs jobs
- Admissions Representative
- City College (Florida) - Springfield
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!