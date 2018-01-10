New Presidents or Provosts: Austin College, Fisher College, Hopkinsville CC, Kuyper College, St. Catherine College, Tusculum College, U of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech, U of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Washington College
January 10, 2018
- Robert Blouin, dean of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been selected as provost and executive vice chancellor there.
- Patrice DiQuinzio, interim provost and dean of the college at Washington College, in Maryland, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Patricia Harris, provost at Kuyper College, in Michigan, has been promoted to president there.
- James Hurley, executive vice president, dean of the School of Business and professor of leadership and education at Lincoln Memorial University, in Tennessee, has been chosen as president of Tusculum College, also in Tennessee.
- Steven P. O’Day, vice president of strategic initiatives and secretary of the college at Lebanon Valley College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Austin College, in Texas.
- Alan Ray, president of Elmhurst College, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Fisher College, in Massachusetts.
- Alan Silva, dean of arts and sciences and interim provost at St. Catherine University, in Minnesota, has been promoted to executive vice president and provost there.
- Marla J. Strecker, senior associate director of academic affairs, research and analytics at the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, has been chosen as provost of the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College.
- Alissa Young, chief academic officer at Hopkinsville Community College, in Kentucky, has been promoted to president there.
