New Programs: Autism, Media Advocacy, Occupational Therapy, Banking Security, Property Management, Biotechnology Management
January 19, 2018
- Mary Baldwin College is starting a bachelor of arts program in autism studies and applied behavior analysis.
- Northeastern University is starting a master of science in media advocacy.
- Rocky Mountain College is starting a doctor of occupational therapy program.
- Schenectady County Community College of the State University of New York is starting a certificate program in bank financial security and money laundering prevention.
- Valencia College is starting an associate degree in residential property management.
- Yeshiva University is starting a master of science program in biotechnology management and entrepreneurship.
