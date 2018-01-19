Print This

New Programs: Autism, Media Advocacy, Occupational Therapy, Banking Security, Property Management, Biotechnology Management

Scott Jaschik
January 19, 2018
  • Mary Baldwin College is starting a bachelor of arts program in autism studies and applied behavior analysis.
  • Northeastern University is starting a master of science in media advocacy.
  • Rocky Mountain College is starting a doctor of occupational therapy program.
  • Schenectady County Community College of the State University of New York is starting a certificate program in bank financial security and money laundering prevention.
  • Valencia College is starting an associate degree in residential property management.
  • Yeshiva University is starting a master of science program in biotechnology management and entrepreneurship.

Scott Jaschik

