New Presidents or Provosts: Bath Spa U, Camden County College, Elon U, Johnson C. Smith U, Muskingum U, Pratt Institute, Union U, U of Jamestown, U of Luxembourg, U of Montana

January 23, 2018
  • Clarence D. Armbrister, president of Girard College, a boarding school in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Johnson C. Smith University, in North Carolina.
  • Seth Bodnar, senior executive for strategy and transformation at GE Transportation, in Illinois, has been selected as president of the University of Montana.
  • Constance Ledoux Book, provost of the Citadel, in South Carolina, has been appointed president of Elon University, in North Carolina.
  • Frances Bronet, senior vice president and provost at Illinois Institute of Technology, has been named president of the Pratt Institute, in New York.
  • David Edwards, vice president of academic affairs at Mercer County Community College, in New Jersey, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs at Camden County College, also in New Jersey.
  • Nancy J. Evangelista, associate provost and dean of the College of Professional Studies at Alfred University, in New York, has been named provost at Muskingum University, in Ohio.
  • John Netland, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Union University, in Ohio, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Stéphane Pallage, dean of the School of Management at the University of Quebec, has been chosen as president of the University of Luxembourg.
  • Polly Peterson, executive vice president at the University of Jamestown, in South Dakota, has been promoted to president there.
  • Susan Rigby, deputy vice chancellor at the University of Lincoln, in Britain, has been selected as vice chancellor at Bath Spa University, also in Britain.

