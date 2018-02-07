Print This

Newly Tenured … at Cabrini, Colby, Middlebury, Williams

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2018
Cabrini University

  • Dawn Francis, communication
  • Michelle Szpara, graduate education

Colby College

  • Dean Allbritton, Spanish
  • David Angelini, biology
  • Travis Reynolds, environmental studies

Middlebury College

  • William Amidon, geology
  • Christal Brown, dance
  • Irina Feldman, Spanish
  • Erick Gong, economics
  • Damascus Kafumbe, music

Williams College

  • Phoebe Cohen, geosciences
  • Laura Ephraim, political science
  • Eric Knibbs, history
  • Gregory Mitchell, women’s, gender and sexuality studies

Scott Jaschik

