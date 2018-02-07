Newly Tenured … at Cabrini, Colby, Middlebury, Williams
February 7, 2018
Cabrini University
- Dawn Francis, communication
- Michelle Szpara, graduate education
Colby College
- Dean Allbritton, Spanish
- David Angelini, biology
- Travis Reynolds, environmental studies
Middlebury College
- William Amidon, geology
- Christal Brown, dance
- Irina Feldman, Spanish
- Erick Gong, economics
- Damascus Kafumbe, music
Williams College
- Phoebe Cohen, geosciences
- Laura Ephraim, political science
- Eric Knibbs, history
- Gregory Mitchell, women’s, gender and sexuality studies
