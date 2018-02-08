Commencement Speakers Announced: Citadel, College of Charleston, Knox, Metropolitan CC, Northwestern, Robert Morris, Rutgers-Newark, Southwestern, UCSD, U of Pennsylvania, U of Vermont, WPI
February 8, 2018
- Citadel: Lieutenant General John Rosa, who is retiring as the college's president.
- College of Charleston: Matt Czuchry, the actor; Bruce Howe Hendricks, a federal judge; and Brian Rutenberg, an artist.
- Knox College: Vir Das, a leading comedian in India.
- Metropolitan Community College, in Missouri: Charlie Shields, president and CEO of Truman Medical Centers, president of the Missouri Board of Education.
- Northwestern University: Renée Fleming, the soprano.
- Robert Morris University: Wolf Blitzer, CNN political anchor.
- Rutgers University at Newark: Queen Latifah, the singer and actress.
- Southwestern University: Sybil Jordan Hampton, former president of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.
- University of California, San Diego: Representative John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader.
- University of Pennsylvania: Andrea Mitchell, chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC.
- University of Vermont: Alexander Nemerov, chair of art and art history at Stanford University.
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race; and Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences.
