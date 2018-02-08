Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Citadel, College of Charleston, Knox, Metropolitan CC, Northwestern, Robert Morris, Rutgers-Newark, Southwestern, UCSD, U of Pennsylvania, U of Vermont, WPI

By

Scott Jaschik
February 8, 2018
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Budget Deal Would Add Money, but Not Restore DACA
Publication by Design
‘The Intellectual Properties of Learning’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Professor Criticized for Comment on Trump

10 Women Accuse Northwestern Professor

New Leader for Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Cornell Fraternity on Probation for Secret Sex Game

After Scandals, Southern Cal Fund-Raising Drops

Finnish University Says It Won't Hire Harasser, After All

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top