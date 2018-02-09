Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Auburn U, Aultman College, Ferrum College, Hudson Valley CC, Ivy Tech CC-Kokomo, Northern Kentucky U, Northwest Missouri State U, South Dakota School of Mines & Tech, U of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign

  • Andreas Cangellaris, dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has been selected as vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost there.
  • Bill Hardgrave, dean of the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University, in Alabama, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Jamie Hooyman, vice provost at Northwest Missouri State University, has been promoted to provost there.
  • David Johns, vice president for academic affairs at Union College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Ferrum College, in Virginia.
  • Dean McCurdy, associate vice president for instruction at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, in Michigan, has been selected as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College's Kokomo Campus, in Indiana.
  • Jean Paddock, vice president of academic affairs at Aultman College, in Ohio, has been promoted to president there.
  • Roger A. Ramsammy, president of Miami Dade College's West Campus, in Florida, has been chosen as president of Hudson Valley Community College, in New York.
  • James Rankin, chief research officer and professor of electrical engineering at the University of Arkansas, has been appointed president of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
  • Ashish Vaidya, interim president of St. Cloud State University, in Minnesota, has been appointed president of Northern Kentucky University.

