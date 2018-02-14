New Programs: Child and Youth Studies, Robotics, English Language Learning, Communication, Engineering, Chemistry, Environmental Management, Sustainable Water Development, Business Analytics, Legal Studies
February 14, 2018
- Borough of Manhattan Community College, of the City University of New York, is starting an associate degree program in child and youth studies.
- Brandeis University is starting a master of science in robotic software engineering.
- Eastern Michigan University is starting a bachelor's program on teaching English to speakers of other languages.
- East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania is starting a master's program in communication.
- Elon University is starting a bachelor's program in engineering.
- Northeastern University, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline, is starting a program in which students will conduct research for the pharmaceutical company while earning a Ph.D. at the university in chemistry or chemical biology.
- State University of New York at Cobleskill is starting a bachelor of technology program in environmental management.
- Tufts University is starting an interdisciplinary master's program in sustainable water development.
- University of Georgia is starting a master's program in business analytics.
- University of Utah is starting a three-semester master of legal studies program.
- University of Virginia is starting a master's degree in business analytics.
