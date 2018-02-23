New Presidents or Provosts: Cabrillo College, City College of New York, Cheyney U of Pa., Florida A&M U, Indiana State U, Middle Georgia State U, Silver Lake College, Tulsa CC-Northeast, U of Connecticut
- Jon Anderson, professor of management and former deputy provost at the University of West Georgia, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Middle Georgia State University.
- Vincent Boudreau, interim president of the City College of New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Robert B. Callahan, vice president for administrative, enrollment and student services at Mount Mercy University, in Iowa, has been chosen as president of Silver Lake College of the Holy Family, in Wisconsin.
- Deborah J. Curtis, provost and chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri, has been appointed president of Indiana State University.
- Craig H. Kennedy, dean of the College of Education at the University of Georgia, has been selected as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Connecticut.
- Larry Robinson, interim president of Florida A&M University, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Eunice Tarver, interim provost of Tulsa Community College's Northeast Campus, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Aaron A. Walton, interim president of Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Matthew Wetstein, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction and planning at San Joaquin Delta College, in California, has been selected as president/superintendent of Cabrillo College, also in California.
