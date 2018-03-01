Print This

Newly Tenured … at Bowdoin, Carleton, Clarkson, Colorado College, Illinois Wesleyan, Macalester, St. Norbert

Scott Jaschik
March 1, 2018
Bowdoin College

  • Vladimir Douhovnikoff, biology
  • Benjamin Gorske, chemistry
  • Christopher Heurlin, government and Asian studies
  • Tracy McMullen, music
  • Ingrid Nelson, sociology and anthropology
  • John (Jack) O’Brien, mathematics
  • Emily Peterman, earth and oceanographic science
  • Manuel Reyes, mathematics
  • Meghan Roberts, history
  • Daniel Stone, economics
  • Hilary Thompson, English

Carleton College

  • Laska Jimsen, cinema and media studies
  • Elizabeth “Liz” Yoon Hwa Raleigh, sociology
  • Jeffrey Snyder, education studies

Clarkson University

  • Byron Erath, mechanical and aeronautical engineering
  • Alex Lee, communication and media
  • Lisa Legault, psychology
  • Chen Liu, electrical and computer engineering
  • Guohui Song, mathematics
  • Khiem Tran, civil and environmental engineering
  • Steven Wojtkiewicz, civil and environmental engineering
  • Christina Xydias,, political science
  • Guangming Yao, mathematics

Colorado College

  • Ryan Raul Bañagale, music
  • Amy Dounay, chemistry
  • Heidi R. Lewis, feminist and gender studies
  • Matthew Whitehead, mathematics and computer science

Illinois Wesleyan University

  • Ann Eckhardt, nursing
  • Abigail Kerr, psychology
  • Wendy Kooken, nursing
  • Kristine Nielsen, art

Macalester College

  • Lesley Lavery, political science
  • Michael McGaghie, music
  • Kari Shepherdson-Scott, art history

St. Norbert College

  • Katie Garber, chemistry
  • Eric Hagedorn, philosophy
  • Anna Herrman, communication and media studies

