Newly Tenured … at Bowdoin, Carleton, Clarkson, Colorado College, Illinois Wesleyan, Macalester, St. Norbert
March 1, 2018
Bowdoin College
- Vladimir Douhovnikoff, biology
- Benjamin Gorske, chemistry
- Christopher Heurlin, government and Asian studies
- Tracy McMullen, music
- Ingrid Nelson, sociology and anthropology
- John (Jack) O’Brien, mathematics
- Emily Peterman, earth and oceanographic science
- Manuel Reyes, mathematics
- Meghan Roberts, history
- Daniel Stone, economics
- Hilary Thompson, English
Carleton College
- Laska Jimsen, cinema and media studies
- Elizabeth “Liz” Yoon Hwa Raleigh, sociology
- Jeffrey Snyder, education studies
Clarkson University
- Byron Erath, mechanical and aeronautical engineering
- Alex Lee, communication and media
- Lisa Legault, psychology
- Chen Liu, electrical and computer engineering
- Guohui Song, mathematics
- Khiem Tran, civil and environmental engineering
- Steven Wojtkiewicz, civil and environmental engineering
- Christina Xydias,, political science
- Guangming Yao, mathematics
Colorado College
- Ryan Raul Bañagale, music
- Amy Dounay, chemistry
- Heidi R. Lewis, feminist and gender studies
- Matthew Whitehead, mathematics and computer science
Illinois Wesleyan University
- Ann Eckhardt, nursing
- Abigail Kerr, psychology
- Wendy Kooken, nursing
- Kristine Nielsen, art
Macalester College
- Lesley Lavery, political science
- Michael McGaghie, music
- Kari Shepherdson-Scott, art history
St. Norbert College
- Katie Garber, chemistry
- Eric Hagedorn, philosophy
- Anna Herrman, communication and media studies
