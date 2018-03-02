Topics
The Pulse: Howard Bell on Starfish
March 2, 2018
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Howard Bell of Hobsons about Starfish Enterprise Success Platform, the company's student success platform.
Bell is senior vice president of higher education student success and general manager of Starfish at Hobsons. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, the Pulse's host, Bell discusses how colleges use the Starfish platform and its various services -- including early alerts and communication tools -- to improve student success.
The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.
Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.
