New Presidents or Provosts: College of Eastern Idaho, College of Lake County, Columbus State U, John Carroll U, Kirkwood CC, Limestone College, Oklahoma State U-Oklahoma City, U of Cincinnati, U of Hong Kong
March 6, 2018
- Rick Aman, interim president of the College of Eastern Idaho, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Deborah Bordelon, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Governors State University, in Illinois, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president of Columbus State University, in Georgia.
- Michael D. Johnson, provost of Babson College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of John Carroll University, in Ohio.
- Kristi A. Nelson, interim provost at the University of Cincinnati, has been appointed senior vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
- Darrell Franklin Parker, dean and professor of economics at Western Carolina University, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Limestone College, in South Carolina.
- Lori M. Suddick, vice president of learning and chief academic officer at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, has been appointed president of College of Lake County.
- Lori Sundberg, president of Carl Sandburg College, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of Kirkwood Community College, in Iowa.
- Brad Williams, vice president of student services at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City, has been promoted to president there.
- Xiang Zhang, Ernest Kuh Endowed Chair Professor and director of the Nano Scale Science and Engineering Center at the University of California, Berkeley, has been named president and vice chancellor of the University of Hong Kong.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Provosts jobs
- Faculty Personnel & Administrative Assistant - Office of the Provost & Dean of the Faculty
- Mills College - Oakland
- Provosts jobs
- Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
- Bowie State University - Bowie
- Provosts jobs
- Director of Development, Office of the Provost
- University of Virginia - Charlottesville
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!