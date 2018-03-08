New Programs: Cybersecurity, Hospitality, Exercise Science, Arts and Humanities, Education, Computer Science
March 8, 2018
- Alderson Broaddus University is starting an undergraduate major in cybersecurity.
- California Lutheran University is starting a bachelor's program in hospitality.
- Newberry College, in South Carolina, is starting a major in exercise science.
- Trinity College Dublin and Columbia University have announced a dual degree program in arts and humanities fields in which the first two years are spent at Trinity and the second two at Columbia.
- University of Southern Indiana is starting an Ed.D. in educational leadership.
- University of St. Joseph, in Connecticut, is starting a major in computer and data science.
