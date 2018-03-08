Print This

New Programs: Cybersecurity, Hospitality, Exercise Science, Arts and Humanities, Education, Computer Science

By

Scott Jaschik
March 8, 2018
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A University-Run School District?
Image from Full Disclosure DSU petition site, with a photo of the men and the words "Reinstate Dr. Glenn Webb and Dr. Ken Peterson."
Is Gossip Grounds for Termination?
Race and Gender Bias in Online Courses

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Arizona State Puts Lawrence Krauss on Leave

University Leaders Urge Changes to Endowment Tax

Former U Arizona Deans Allege Compensation Discrimination

TIAA Initiative Seeks to Identify 'Difference Makers'

Report: China Intensifying Oversight of U.S. Student Groups

Academic Minute: The Great Man Theory

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top