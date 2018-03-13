Capital Campaign Watch: Hampden-Sydney, Johnson C. Smith, New England, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Western Carolina
March 13, 2018
Starting Off:
- Hampden-Sydney College is starting a $50 million campaign, having already raised $26.8 million. The top priority is to raise money for endowed scholarships. The college hopes to complete the campaign in 2020.
- New England College has started a $37 million campaign. Major goals included support for a new academic building and a performing arts center.
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has started a $22 million campaign. Major goals for the funds include infrastructure improvements and enrollment growth. The college hopes to complete the campaign in 2023.
- Western Carolina University is starting a campaign to raise $60 million by 2019. Expanding scholarship aid for students is a major priority.
Finishing Up:
- Johnson C. Smith University has finished a campaign, started in 2010, raising $159.4 million. That is more than the campaign goal of $150 million, a goal that reflected the historically black university's 150th anniversary.
