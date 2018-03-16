New Presidents or Provosts: California State U Fullerton, Hamilton College, Rosemont College, Southwest Virginia CC, Thomas Edison State U, U of Charleston, U of Kentucky, U of Texas-Dallas, Washington State U Tri-Cities
March 16, 2018
- David Blackwell, dean of the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky, has been appointed provost and chief academic officer there.
- Lisa M. Dolling, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Manhattanville College, in New York, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Rosemont College, in Pennsylvania.
- Merodie A. Hancock, president of SUNY Empire State College, in New York, has been selected as president of Thomas Edison State University, in New Jersey.
- Sandra Haynes, deputy provost and vice president of academic affairs at Metropolitan State University of Denver, in Colorado, has been appointed chancellor of Washington State University Tri-Cities.
- Suzanne Keen, dean of the college at Washington and Lee University, in Virginia, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs and dean of faculty at Hamilton College, in New York.
- Inga Musselman, interim provost and professor of chemistry at the University of Texas at Dallas, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Martin S. Roth, dean of the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford, in Connecticut, has been chosen as president of the University of Charleston, in West Virginia.
- Framroze (Fram) Virjee, executive vice chancellor, general counsel and secretary to the Board of Trustees at the California State University System, has been named president of California State University at Fullerton.
- Thomas F. Wright, vice president for finance and advancement at Cleveland State Community College, in Tennessee, has been appointed president of Southwest Virginia Community College.
