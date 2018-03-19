Commencement Speakers Announced: Hampshire, Indiana U, Lawrence, Longwood, Macalester, Michigan Tech, Mount Wachusett CC, Nazareth, Sacred Heart, Smith, Stevens Tech, U of Colorado Boulder
March 19, 2018
- Hampshire College: Loretta J. Ross, a human rights activist teaching as a visiting professor at the college this year.
- Indiana University at Bloomington: John Hennessy, president emeritus of Stanford University; and Paul Tash, chairman and chief executive officer of the Tampa Bay Times and Times Publishing Co.
- Lawrence University: Peggy Shepard, executive director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice.
- Longwood University: Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia; and Joan Perry Brock, the philanthropist.
- Macalester College: Fred Swaniker, founder of African Leadership University.
- Michigan Technological University: U.S. Senator Gary Peters.
- Mount Wachusett Community College: Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts.
- Nazareth College: Michael Park, the actor.
- Sacred Heart University: Tom Brokaw, the journalist.
- Smith College: Rita Dove, the poet.
- Stevens Institute of Technology: Roger Ferguson Jr., president and chief executive of TIAA.
- University of Colorado at Boulder: Governor Kate Brown of Oregon.
