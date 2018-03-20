New Presidents or Provosts: Agnes Scott College, Chattahoochee Valley CC, Lorain County CC, Saint Mary's College of California, Touro U California, U of Denver, U of Utah, U of Washington
March 20, 2018
- Jonathan Dryden, interim provost at Lorain County Community College, in Ohio, has been named provost/vice president for academic and learner services there.
- Jeremy Haefner, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York, has been selected as provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Denver.
- Margaret Kasimatis, vice provost for strategic planning and educational effectiveness at Loyola Marymount University, in California, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Saint Mary's College of California.
- Mark Richards, professor of earth and planetary science at the University of California, Berkeley, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Washington.
- Jacqueline Screws, dean of student affairs at Wallace Community College-Dothan, in Alabama, has been appointed president of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, also in Alabama.
- Sarah Sweitzer, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Concordia University, in Oregon, has been chosen as provost and chief academic officer at Touro University California.
- Ruth V. Watkins, senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Utah, has been named president there.
- Leocadia I. Zak, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and former director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, in Washington, has been selected as president of Agnes Scott College, in Georgia.
