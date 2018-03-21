New Programs: Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity, Social Work, Climate Science, Educational Entrepreneurship, Vocal Chamber Music, Forensic Accounting, Nursing
March 21, 2018
- Belhaven University is starting a bachelor of arts in criminal justice.
- Friends University is starting a bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
- Our Lady of the Lake University is starting an online Ph.D. program in social work.
- University of California, Los Angeles, is starting a bachelor's program in climate science.
- University of the Pacific is starting a master's program in educational entrepreneurship.
- University of the Redlands is starting a master of music in vocal chamber arts.
- West Liberty State University has started a new track, focused on forensic accounting, in its online M.B.A.
- West Virginia Wesleyan College is starting a doctor of nursing practice degree, the college's first doctoral program.
