New Presidents or Provosts: Bennett College, Cleveland State U, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical U, Labouré College, Lord Fairfax CC, Queen's U Belfast, Quinnipiac U, Saint Michael's College, State U of New York-Oneonta, U of St. Augustine, U of Scranton

March 23, 2018
  • Kimberly Blosser, vice president of academic and student affairs at Lord Fairfax Community College, in Virginia, has been promoted to president there.
  • Dorothy Browne, founding dean and professor of public health at Jackson State University's School of Public Health Initiative, in Mississippi, has been appointed provost/vice president for academic affairs and student affairs at Bennett College, in North Carolina.
  • Jack P. Calareso, president of St. Joseph’s College in New York, has been chosen as president of Labouré College, in Massachusetts.
  • Jeff Gingerich, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cabrini University, in Pennsylvania, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton, also in Pennsylvania.
  • Ian Greer, vice president of the University of Manchester, in Britain, has been selected as president and vice chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, in Northern Ireland.
  • Divina Grossman, former chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, has been appointed president of the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, in Florida.
  • Lon D. Moeller, associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of the University College at the University of Iowa, has been named senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.
  • Barbara Jean Morris, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fort Lewis College, in Colorado, has been named president of the State University of New York at Oneonta.
  • Judy D. Olian, dean and John E. Anderson Chair at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been selected as president of Quinnipiac University, in Connecticut.
  • Harlan M. Sands, vice dean and CFO of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Cleveland State University, in Ohio.
  • Lorraine Sterritt, president of Salem Academy and College, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Saint Michael's College, in Vermont.

