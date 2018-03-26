Print This

Newly Tenured… at College of the Holy Cross, Georgia Tech, Heidelberg, Lawrence, Linfield, Maryville, Trinity Christian

Scott Jaschik
March 26, 2018
College of the Holy Cross

  • Daina Cheyenne Harvey, sociology
  • André Isaacs, chemistry
  • Justin McAlister, biology
  • K. J. Rawson, English
  • Aaron Seider, classics
  • Kevin Walsh, computer science

Georgia Institute of Technology

  • Turgay Ayer, industrial and systems engineering
  • Rahul Basole, interactive computing
  • Wenshan Cai, electrical and computer engineering
  • Duen Horng Chau, computational science and engineering
  • Sonia Chernova, interactive computing
  • Yong Kwon Cho, civil and environmental engineering
  • Morris Cohen, electrical and computer engineering
  • Karie Davis-Nozemack, business
  • Elizabeth DiSalvo, interactive computing
  • Jacob Eisenstein, interactive computing
  • Anna Erickson, mechanical engineering
  • Flavio Fenton, physics
  • James Gumbart, physics
  • Zaher Hani, mathematics
  • Asegun Henry, mechanical engineering
  • Marcus Holzinger, aerospace engineering
  • Jennifer Hom, mathematics
  • Omer Inan, electrical and computer engineering
  • Jennifer Jordan, international affairs
  • Yui Jin Kim, business
  • Lauren Klein, literature, media and communication
  • Ryan Lively, chemical and biomolecular engineering
  • Peter Loutzenhiser, mechanical engineering
  • Patrick McGrath, biological sciences
  • Nepomuk Otte, physics
  • Kamran Paynabar, industrial and systems engineering
  • Dong Qin, materials science and engineering
  • Joseph Rabinoff, mathematics
  • Jonathan Rogers, mechanical engineering
  • Martin Short, mathematics
  • Xu Sun, industrial and systems engineering
  • Brian Swider, business
  • Susan Thomas, mechanical engineering
  • Matthew Torres, biological sciences
  • Hua Wang, electrical and computer engineering
  • Jingfeng Wang, civil and environmental engineering
  • Kirsten Wickelgren, mathematics
  • Corey Wilson, chemical and biomolecular engineering
  • Ronghu Wu, chemistry and biochemistry

Heidelberg University

  • Nathaniel Beres, chemistry
  • Michele Castleman, education
  • Julie Green, special education
  • Karen Jones, education

Lawrence University

  • Celia Barnes, English
  • Alison Guenther-Pal, German
  • Copeland Woodruff, opera studies/music

Linfield College

  • Marie Noussi, French and Francophone studies
  • Paul Smith, nursing

Maryville University

  • Katherine Kline, rehabilitation counseling
  • Olaide Oluwole-Sangoseni, physical therapy
  • Jessica Senne, interior design
  • Jason Williams, sport business management

Trinity Christian College, in Illinois

  • Deborah Windes, business
  • Tina Decker, nursing

