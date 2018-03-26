Newly Tenured… at College of the Holy Cross, Georgia Tech, Heidelberg, Lawrence, Linfield, Maryville, Trinity Christian
March 26, 2018
College of the Holy Cross
- Daina Cheyenne Harvey, sociology
- André Isaacs, chemistry
- Justin McAlister, biology
- K. J. Rawson, English
- Aaron Seider, classics
- Kevin Walsh, computer science
Georgia Institute of Technology
- Turgay Ayer, industrial and systems engineering
- Rahul Basole, interactive computing
- Wenshan Cai, electrical and computer engineering
- Duen Horng Chau, computational science and engineering
- Sonia Chernova, interactive computing
- Yong Kwon Cho, civil and environmental engineering
- Morris Cohen, electrical and computer engineering
- Karie Davis-Nozemack, business
- Elizabeth DiSalvo, interactive computing
- Jacob Eisenstein, interactive computing
- Anna Erickson, mechanical engineering
- Flavio Fenton, physics
- James Gumbart, physics
- Zaher Hani, mathematics
- Asegun Henry, mechanical engineering
- Marcus Holzinger, aerospace engineering
- Jennifer Hom, mathematics
- Omer Inan, electrical and computer engineering
- Jennifer Jordan, international affairs
- Yui Jin Kim, business
- Lauren Klein, literature, media and communication
- Ryan Lively, chemical and biomolecular engineering
- Peter Loutzenhiser, mechanical engineering
- Patrick McGrath, biological sciences
- Nepomuk Otte, physics
- Kamran Paynabar, industrial and systems engineering
- Dong Qin, materials science and engineering
- Joseph Rabinoff, mathematics
- Jonathan Rogers, mechanical engineering
- Martin Short, mathematics
- Xu Sun, industrial and systems engineering
- Brian Swider, business
- Susan Thomas, mechanical engineering
- Matthew Torres, biological sciences
- Hua Wang, electrical and computer engineering
- Jingfeng Wang, civil and environmental engineering
- Kirsten Wickelgren, mathematics
- Corey Wilson, chemical and biomolecular engineering
- Ronghu Wu, chemistry and biochemistry
Heidelberg University
- Nathaniel Beres, chemistry
- Michele Castleman, education
- Julie Green, special education
- Karen Jones, education
Lawrence University
- Celia Barnes, English
- Alison Guenther-Pal, German
- Copeland Woodruff, opera studies/music
Linfield College
- Marie Noussi, French and Francophone studies
- Paul Smith, nursing
Maryville University
- Katherine Kline, rehabilitation counseling
- Olaide Oluwole-Sangoseni, physical therapy
- Jessica Senne, interior design
- Jason Williams, sport business management
Trinity Christian College, in Illinois
- Deborah Windes, business
- Tina Decker, nursing
