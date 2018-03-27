Commencement Speakers Announced: Carthage, Dominican California, Hilbert, Muhlenberg, Ohio Northern, SUNY New Paltz, Sweet Briar, Syracuse, UMass, York
March 27, 2018
- Carthage College: Jon Meacham, the historian.
- Dominican University of California: A joint address by actor John Lithgow and his spouse, economic historian Mary Yeager.
- Hilbert College: The Reverend George V. Murry, bishop of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio.
- Muhlenberg College: Robert D. Loeffler, an orthopedic surgeon with Doctors Without Borders.
- Ohio Northern University: Carey A. Smith, president of the federal business unit at Parsons, an infrastructure company; and others.
- State University of New York at New Paltz: Janus Adams, the author.
- Sweet Briar College: Nella Gray Barkley, a career coach and author.
- Syracuse University: Kathrine Switzer, the athlete and activist.
- University of Massachusetts at Amherst: Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor.
- York College of Pennsylvania: Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania.
