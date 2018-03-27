Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Carthage, Dominican California, Hilbert, Muhlenberg, Ohio Northern, SUNY New Paltz, Sweet Briar, Syracuse, UMass, York

By

Scott Jaschik
March 27, 2018
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Tuition Hikes Hurt Diversity
A ‘Workaround’ to U.S. Ban
on Student-Level Data
Bucking the Trend

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Nassar's Boss at Michigan State Arrested

New Leader for Gates Foundation's Postsecondary Work

Men With Bats, Sticks Break Up French Student Protest

Academic Minute: Your Location and Your Health

Report: Texas Regents Recruit Rex Tillerson for Chancellor

Professors Targeted in Iranian Cyberattack

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top