New Presidents or Provosts: Bentley U, Cape Breton U, Copiah-Lincoln CC, Duquesne U, Iona College, Linfield College, Northwest State CC, Pace U, San Diego State U
March 29, 2018
- David Dausey, provost and executive vice president at Mercyhurst University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Duquesne University, also in Pennsylvania.
- Miles K. Davis, dean of the Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business at Shenandoah University, in Virginia, has been chosen as president of Linfield College, in Oregon.
- Alison Davis-Blake, former dean of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, has been selected as president of Bentley University, in Massachusetts.
- Adela de la Torre, vice chancellor for student affairs and campus diversity at the University of California, Davis, has been named president of San Diego State University, in California.
- David C. Dingwall, a lawyer and politician, has been selected as president and vice chancellor of Cape Breton University, in Nova Scotia.
- Jane Hulon, vice president of the Wesson Campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, in Missouri, has been appointed president of the college.
- Vanya Quiñones, associate provost for student success and retention at Hunter College of the City University of New York, has been selected as provost of Pace University, also in New York.
- Michael Thomson, president of Cuyahoga Community College’s Eastern Campus, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Northwest State Community College, also in Ohio.
- Darrell P. Wheeler, dean of the School of Social Welfare, vice provost for public engagement and professor at the State University of New York at Albany, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Iona College, also in New York.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Provosts
- Program Coordinator, Office of the Provost (IHP Staff)
- MGH Institute of Health Professions - Charlestown
- Provosts
- ASSOC VICE PROVOST, DKU-DUKE PROG & STRA
- Duke University - Durham
- Provosts
- PROVOST AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR ACADEMIC AFFAIRS
- Rochester Institute of Technology - Rochester
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!