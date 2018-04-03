Print This

Newly Tenured… at Longwood, U of Maine, U of San Francisco, Wells

By

Scott Jaschik
April 3, 2018
Longwood University

  • Sarai Blincoe, psychology
  • Angela Bubash, art
  • Karla Collins, education
  • Ann Cralidis, communication sciences and disorders
  • Kenneth Fortino, biology
  • Patricia Horne Hastings, education
  • Pamela McDermott, music
  • Adam Paulek, art
  • Shannon Salley, communication sciences and disorders
  • Wendy Snow, education
  • Wade Znosko, biology

University of Maine

  • Timothy Bowden, aquaculture
  • Wilhelm Alexander Friess, mechanical engineering
  • Jianjun Hao, applied plant and pathology
  • Cynthia Isenhour, anthropology and climate change
  • Sharon Klein, economics
  • Sebastian Lobe, finance
  • Balunkeswar Nayak, food science
  • Gregory Ondo, art
  • Micah Pawling, history and Native American studies
  • Laura Rickard, communication and journalism
  • Mary Shea, nursing
  • Vincent Weaver, electrical and computer engineering
  • Xudong Zheng, mechanical engineering

University of San Francisco

  • Jesse Anttila-Hughes, economics
  • Hsui-Lan Cheng, counseling psychology
  • Sara Ding, finance
  • Cathal Doherty, theology and religious studies
  • Seth Foreman, physics and astronomy
  • Karen Francis, kinesiology
  • Ja’Nina Garrett-Walker, psychology
  • Malik Henfield, counseling psychology
  • Courtney Keeler, population health sciences
  • Brandi Lawless, communication studies
  • Benjamin Levy, psychology
  • Christopher Loperena, international studies
  • Matt Monnot, organization, leadership and communication
  • Genevieve Negron-Gonzales, leadership studies
  • Megan Nicely, performing arts
  • Leyla Perez-Gualdron, counseling psychology
  • Sonja Poole, marketing
  • Shannon Siegel, kinesiology
  • James Sikes, biology
  • Bruce Snider, English

Wells College

  • Sara Levy, education
  • Katie Waugh, studio art

Scott Jaschik

