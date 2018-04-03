Newly Tenured… at Longwood, U of Maine, U of San Francisco, Wells
April 3, 2018
Longwood University
- Sarai Blincoe, psychology
- Angela Bubash, art
- Karla Collins, education
- Ann Cralidis, communication sciences and disorders
- Kenneth Fortino, biology
- Patricia Horne Hastings, education
- Pamela McDermott, music
- Adam Paulek, art
- Shannon Salley, communication sciences and disorders
- Wendy Snow, education
- Wade Znosko, biology
University of Maine
- Timothy Bowden, aquaculture
- Wilhelm Alexander Friess, mechanical engineering
- Jianjun Hao, applied plant and pathology
- Cynthia Isenhour, anthropology and climate change
- Sharon Klein, economics
- Sebastian Lobe, finance
- Balunkeswar Nayak, food science
- Gregory Ondo, art
- Micah Pawling, history and Native American studies
- Laura Rickard, communication and journalism
- Mary Shea, nursing
- Vincent Weaver, electrical and computer engineering
- Xudong Zheng, mechanical engineering
University of San Francisco
- Jesse Anttila-Hughes, economics
- Hsui-Lan Cheng, counseling psychology
- Sara Ding, finance
- Cathal Doherty, theology and religious studies
- Seth Foreman, physics and astronomy
- Karen Francis, kinesiology
- Ja’Nina Garrett-Walker, psychology
- Malik Henfield, counseling psychology
- Courtney Keeler, population health sciences
- Brandi Lawless, communication studies
- Benjamin Levy, psychology
- Christopher Loperena, international studies
- Matt Monnot, organization, leadership and communication
- Genevieve Negron-Gonzales, leadership studies
- Megan Nicely, performing arts
- Leyla Perez-Gualdron, counseling psychology
- Sonja Poole, marketing
- Shannon Siegel, kinesiology
- James Sikes, biology
- Bruce Snider, English
Wells College
- Sara Levy, education
- Katie Waugh, studio art
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Arts & Humanities jobs
- Anticipated Tenure Track Faculty Opening for Philosophy for Fall 2018
- Bergen Community College - Paramus
- Arts & Humanities jobs
- Collection Strategy Librarian, Art & Art History and Design Emphasis
- San Jose State University - San Jose
- Arts & Humanities jobs
- Anticipated Tenure Track Faculty Opening for Art for Fall 2018
- Bergen Community College - Paramus
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!