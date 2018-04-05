Commencement Speakers Announced: Bryn Mawr, Franklin & Marshall, Georgia Tech, Johns Hopkins, NYU, Saint Joseph's, Springfield, U of Maryland College Park, U of Montana, U of Southern Indiana, Vassar
April 5, 2018
- Bryn Mawr College: Angela Davis, the author, professor and activist.
- Franklin & Marshall College: U.S. senator Cory Booker.
- Georgia Institute of Technology: Jan Davis, the former astronaut; and others.
- Johns Hopkins University: Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative.
- New York University: Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada.
- Saint Joseph's University, in Pennsylvania: Dominick J. DiJulia, retiring longtime athletics director; and Judith A. Spires, CEO of Kings Food Markets Inc.
- Springfield College: Anna Quindlen, the author; and Greg Toczydlowski, the philanthropist and business executive.
- University of Maryland at College Park: former U.S. vice president Al Gore.
- University of Montana: Eric Sprunk, chief operating officer of Nike.
- University of Southern Indiana: Patricia S. Avery, a financial empowerment program specialist at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; and others.
- Vassar College: Heather McGhee, president of Demos.
