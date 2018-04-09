Commencement Speakers Announced: Bemidji State, Dillard, Iona, Misericordia, Mount Saint Mary's, Spring Hill College, St. Charles CC, Towson, UNC Greensboro, Utah State, Washington U, William Peace
April 9, 2018
- Bemidji State University: Will Weaver, the author and professor emeritus of English.
- Dillard University: Chance the Rapper.
- Iona College: Kate Snow of NBC News.
- Misericordia University: Sandra Rossi Kurtinitis, president of the Community College of Baltimore County; and Mary Jo Leddy, founder and director of the Romero House Community for Refugees, in Toronto.
- Mount Saint Mary’s University, in California: Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Center, a Los Angeles nonprofit organization.
- Spring Hill College: Reverend James Martin, editor at large of America magazine.
- St. Charles Community College: Zora Mulligan, Missouri’s commissioner of higher education.
- Towson University: Beverly Daniel Tatum, the author and former president of Spelman College.
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro: Joey Cheek, the Olympic speed skating gold medalist.
- Utah State University: Thierry Fischer, conductor and music director of the Utah Symphony.
- Washington University in St. Louis: Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America.
- William Peace University: Jamie Valvano, a cancer survivor who works to help others facing the disease.
