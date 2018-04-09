Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Bemidji State, Dillard, Iona, Misericordia, Mount Saint Mary's, Spring Hill College, St. Charles CC, Towson, UNC Greensboro, Utah State, Washington U, William Peace

By

Scott Jaschik
April 9, 2018
Comments
 

 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Harassment, Humiliation and Sexism,
Ignored for Years
Confederate Sympathizer on Blast
Another Small College Closing

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

9-Day Protest at Howard Ends With Agreement

‘SNL’ Features DACA

Publishers Win Big in Fake-Textbook Lawsuit

Professor Who Pleaded Guilty to Assault Is Dead

UT Austin Won't Move Fine Arts Library Collection

How a Mass Shooting May Have Been Averted

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top