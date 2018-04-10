Print This

Newly Tenured… at Cedar Crest, Emporia State, Lawrence, Quinnipiac

Scott Jaschik
April 10, 2018
Cedar Crest College

  • Christine Lombardo-Zaun, business

Emporia State University

  • Heather Caswell, elementary education, early childhood and special education
  • Dan Colson, English
  • Sonja Ezell, elementary education, early childhood and special education
  • Shawn Keough, business
  • John Morton, school leadership/middle and secondary teacher education
  • Damara Paris, counselor education
  • Gina Peek, nursing
  • Rochelle Rowley, sociology
  • Gaile Stephens, music
  • Sarah Sutton, library and information management

Lawrence University

  • Celia Barnes, English
  • Alison Guenther-Pal, German
  • J. Copeland Woodruff, music

Quinnipiac University

  • David Atkins, film, television and media arts
  • Lynn Byers, mechanical engineering
  • Bobby Crawford, mechanical engineering
  • Alexandre De Lencastre, biology
  • Christian Duncan, computer science
  • Julia Fullick-Jagiela, management
  • Joseph Gaspar, management
  • Julia Giblin, anthropology
  • John Greenleaf, civil engineering
  • Alex Hodges, physics
  • Corey Kiassat, industrial engineering
  • Justin Kile, industrial engineering
  • Guido Lang, computer information systems
  • Craig Magie, biology
  • Courtney Marchese, interactive media and design
  • Michelle Miller, legal studies
  • Jeffrey Mital, biomedical sciences
  • Katie Place, strategic communication
  • John Reap, mechanical engineering
  • Donald Sawyer, associate professor of sociology

