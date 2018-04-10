Newly Tenured… at Cedar Crest, Emporia State, Lawrence, Quinnipiac
April 10, 2018
Cedar Crest College
- Christine Lombardo-Zaun, business
Emporia State University
- Heather Caswell, elementary education, early childhood and special education
- Dan Colson, English
- Sonja Ezell, elementary education, early childhood and special education
- Shawn Keough, business
- John Morton, school leadership/middle and secondary teacher education
- Damara Paris, counselor education
- Gina Peek, nursing
- Rochelle Rowley, sociology
- Gaile Stephens, music
- Sarah Sutton, library and information management
Lawrence University
- Celia Barnes, English
- Alison Guenther-Pal, German
- J. Copeland Woodruff, music
Quinnipiac University
- David Atkins, film, television and media arts
- Lynn Byers, mechanical engineering
- Bobby Crawford, mechanical engineering
- Alexandre De Lencastre, biology
- Christian Duncan, computer science
- Julia Fullick-Jagiela, management
- Joseph Gaspar, management
- Julia Giblin, anthropology
- John Greenleaf, civil engineering
- Alex Hodges, physics
- Corey Kiassat, industrial engineering
- Justin Kile, industrial engineering
- Guido Lang, computer information systems
- Craig Magie, biology
- Courtney Marchese, interactive media and design
- Michelle Miller, legal studies
- Jeffrey Mital, biomedical sciences
- Katie Place, strategic communication
- John Reap, mechanical engineering
- Donald Sawyer, associate professor of sociology
