Commencement Speakers Announced: Cooper Union, Edinboro, Lesley, Linfield, Mount Holyoke, Saint Anselm, Saint Michael's, Thomas Aquinas, U of Arizona, Wells

April 13, 2018
  • Cooper Union: Martha Nussbaum, the Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Chicago.
  • Edinboro University, in Pennsylvania: Xavier Williams, an executive at AT&T.
  • Lesley University: U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren.
  • Linfield College: Susan D. Hyde, a professor of political science at the University of California, Berkeley.
  • Mount Holyoke College: Representative Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.
  • Saint Anselm College, in New Hampshire: Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, archbishop of Boston.
  • Saint Michael's College, in Vermont: New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu.
  • Thomas Aquinas College: The Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, Wis.
  • University of Arizona: Ray Mabus, former governor of Mississippi.
  • Wells College: Christin Schaaf, senior global learning consultant at Cargill.

