Commencement Speakers Announced: Cooper Union, Edinboro, Lesley, Linfield, Mount Holyoke, Saint Anselm, Saint Michael's, Thomas Aquinas, U of Arizona, Wells
April 13, 2018
- Cooper Union: Martha Nussbaum, the Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Chicago.
- Edinboro University, in Pennsylvania: Xavier Williams, an executive at AT&T.
- Lesley University: U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren.
- Linfield College: Susan D. Hyde, a professor of political science at the University of California, Berkeley.
- Mount Holyoke College: Representative Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.
- Saint Anselm College, in New Hampshire: Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, archbishop of Boston.
- Saint Michael's College, in Vermont: New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu.
- Thomas Aquinas College: The Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, Wis.
- University of Arizona: Ray Mabus, former governor of Mississippi.
- Wells College: Christin Schaaf, senior global learning consultant at Cargill.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Student Affairs jobs
- Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Success
- Southern University System
- Student Affairs jobs
- DSPS Counselor/Learning Disability Specialist* - Full-Time
- Modesto Junior College - Modesto
- Student Affairs jobs
- Director of Volleyball Operations
- Miami University - Oxford
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!