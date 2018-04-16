Commencement Speakers Announced: Albertus Magnus, Albion, Borough of Manhattan CC, Cal State Fullerton, College of Mount Saint Vincent, College of Wooster, Emerson, Grove City, Huntingdon, Providence, Southern New Hampshire, U of New Orleans, Vermont Law
April 16, 2018
- Albertus Magnus College: Erik Clemons, founding CEO and president of the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology.
- Albion College: Sam Shaheen, the physician and entrepreneur.
- Borough of Manhattan Community College: Tim Tynan, managing director and global head of Citigroup Business Services; and Steven Fiterman, manager and chief principal of the Steven C. and Susan L. Fiterman Charitable Foundation.
- California State University at Fullerton: Earl Lewis, former president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
- College of Mount Saint Vincent: Howard Fillit, founding executive director and chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.
- College of Wooster: Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core (and an Inside Higher Ed blogger).
- Emerson College: Billy Collins, the poet; and Deeyah Khan, the documentarian.
- Grove City College: Jeffrey N. Williams, the astronaut.
- Huntingdon College: Ronald C. White, the biographer.
- Providence College: David McCullough, the historian.
- Southern New Hampshire University: Dan Shaughnessy, sports reporter and columnist for The Boston Globe; and others.
- University of New Orleans: Sabrina Farmer, an engineer at Google.
- Vermont Law School: U.S. Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth Coss MacDonough.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Student Affairs jobs
- Assistant Athletic Trainer Intern
- Cornell College - Mount Vernon
- Student Affairs jobs
- Academic Advisor
- UNT Main Campus - Denton
- Student Affairs jobs
- Program Director, Living Learning Community - University Housing (A1800228)
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!