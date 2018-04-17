New Presidents or Provosts: Bluffton U, Bowling Green State U, College of William & Mary, Louisiana State U-Shreveport, Lubbock Christian U, Martin CC, Union College, U of Michigan-Dearborn, U of New England, U of North Florida, U of Tennessee-Martin
April 17, 2018
- Philip Acree Cavalier, provost of Lyon College, in Arkansas, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
- Domenico Grasso, provost and chief academic officer at the University of Delaware, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Michigan at Dearborn.
- Joshua Hamilton, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Rhode Island College, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of New England, in Maine.
- David R. Harris, provost and senior vice president at Tufts University, in Massachusetts, has been named president of Union College, in New York.
- Paul Hutchins, president of Sampson Community College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Martin Community College, also in North Carolina.
- Nancy S. Jordan, associate provost and accreditation liaison at Texas A&M University Texarkana, has been selected as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Louisiana State University at Shreveport.
- Foy Mills Jr., professor and program leader of agribusiness at Sam Houston State University, in Texas, has been appointed provost and chief academic officer at Lubbock Christian University, also in Texas.
- Rodney Rogers, interim president of Bowling Green State University, in Ohio, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
- Katherine A. Rowe, provost and dean of the faculty at Smith College, in Massachusetts, has been named president of the College of William & Mary, in Virginia.
- David Szymanski, dean of the Carl H. Lindner College of Business and professor of marketing at the University of Cincinnati, has been appointed president of the University of North Florida.
- Jane Wood, vice president of academic affairs and dean at Mount Marty College, in South Dakota, has been chosen as president of Bluffton University, in Ohio.
