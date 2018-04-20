Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: American, Howard, Marist, Maryville, MassBay CC, Mississippi Valley, Rhode Island College, Shaw, Simmons, SUNY Oswego, U of Portland, Washington College

By

Scott Jaschik
April 20, 2018
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Questions and Protests for Hampton’s 40-Year President
Adults Reconnect in Tenn.
University Press of New England Will Shut Down

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Battery Conviction in Saudi Student's Death

Utah State Demotes Title IX Chief

Cal Poly Suspends All Greek Life After Second Racist Incident

Student Government Leaders Call for Gun Control

Closing Academic Publishing's Gender Gap

La.'s New Commissioner of Higher Education

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top