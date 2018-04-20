Commencement Speakers Announced: American, Howard, Marist, Maryville, MassBay CC, Mississippi Valley, Rhode Island College, Shaw, Simmons, SUNY Oswego, U of Portland, Washington College
April 20, 2018
- American University: Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and others.
- Howard University: Chadwick Boseman, the actor.
- Marist College: Leonard S. Schleifer, founder and CEO of Regeneron; and Kevin MacLellan, international chairman for NBCUniversal.
- Maryville College: Shirley Carr Clowney, the civil rights advocate and author.
- MassBay Community College: Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey.
- Mississippi Valley State University: Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Mississippi.
- Rhode Island College: Jeff Kirwan, former president and CEO of Gap Global.
- Shaw University: Bakari Sellers, the political analyst and lawyer.
- Simmons College: Jacqueline Woodson, the author; and Joan Wallace-Benjamin, the nonprofit leader.
- State University of New York at Oswego: Christene Barberich, global editor-in-chief and co-founder of Refinery29, a women’s media company; and others.
- University of Portland: Jessica E. Jackley, an entrepreneur focused on financial inclusion; and Hannah L. Storm, the journalist.
- Washington College, in Maryland: Kevin Martin, vice president of mobile and global access policy at Facebook.
