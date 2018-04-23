Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Baruch, Cedar Crest, Concordia, National Intelligence U, Rider, Roanoke, Saint Vincent, School of Art Institute of Chicago, Temple, Texas Southern, U Maryland University College, U North Georgia, U Washington Bothell

Scott Jaschik
April 23, 2018
  • Baruch College of the City University of New York: Jane Chu, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts.
  • Cedar Crest College: Kirra L. Jarratt, executive director of the District of Columbia Bar Foundation.
  • Concordia College Moorhead: Martha C. Nussbaum, Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Chicago.
  • National Intelligence University: Daniel R. Coats, director of national intelligence.
  • Rider University: Norm Brodsky, the entrepreneur; and Mark Schweiker, former governor of Pennsylvania.
  • Roanoke College: Kenneth P. Ruscio, president of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.
  • Saint Vincent College, in Pennsylvania: Maxwell King, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation.
  • School of the Art Institute of Chicago: Judy Chicago, the artist.
  • Temple University: U.S. senator Cory Booker.
  • Texas Southern University: Roland Martin, the journalist.
  • University of Maryland University College: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh; and others.
  • University of North Georgia: Stephen Townsend, a four-star general; and others.
  • University of Washington at Bothell: Mary I. Yu, a justice of the Washington State Supreme Court.

Scott Jaschik

