Commencement Speakers Announced: Baruch, Cedar Crest, Concordia, National Intelligence U, Rider, Roanoke, Saint Vincent, School of Art Institute of Chicago, Temple, Texas Southern, U Maryland University College, U North Georgia, U Washington Bothell
April 23, 2018
- Baruch College of the City University of New York: Jane Chu, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts.
- Cedar Crest College: Kirra L. Jarratt, executive director of the District of Columbia Bar Foundation.
- Concordia College Moorhead: Martha C. Nussbaum, Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Chicago.
- National Intelligence University: Daniel R. Coats, director of national intelligence.
- Rider University: Norm Brodsky, the entrepreneur; and Mark Schweiker, former governor of Pennsylvania.
- Roanoke College: Kenneth P. Ruscio, president of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.
- Saint Vincent College, in Pennsylvania: Maxwell King, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation.
- School of the Art Institute of Chicago: Judy Chicago, the artist.
- Temple University: U.S. senator Cory Booker.
- Texas Southern University: Roland Martin, the journalist.
- University of Maryland University College: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh; and others.
- University of North Georgia: Stephen Townsend, a four-star general; and others.
- University of Washington at Bothell: Mary I. Yu, a justice of the Washington State Supreme Court.
