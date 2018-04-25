Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Adelphi U, Bryan College, Chesapeake College, Delaware County CC, Endicott College, Fairfield U, Illinois State U, Imperial College London,Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, Montana State U Billings and City College

April 25, 2018
  • John Caron, associate dean of the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland, has been appointed as provost at Endicott College, in Massachusetts.
  • Clifford P. Coppersmith, dean of City College, part of Montana State University Billings, has been chosen as president of Chesapeake College, in Maryland.
  • Dan Edelman, executive vice president of administration and chief financial officer of the University of North Texas at Dallas, has been named chancellor of Montana State University Billings and City College.
  • Steve Everett, dean of the University of Illinois at Chicago’s College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, has been selected as as provost and executive vice president at Adelphi University, in New York.
  • Devinder Malhotra, interim chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Douglas Mann, administrative dean for graduate programs, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate School at Liberty University, in Virginia, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academics at Bryan College, in Texas.
  • Jan Murphy, interim provost at Illinois State University, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
  • Christine Siegel, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Fairfield University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Monica Parrish Trent, instructional dean of the English Language for Academic Purposes, Linguistics and Communication Studies division at Montgomery College, in Maryland, has been named provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Delaware County Community College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Ian Wamsley, pro-vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Oxford, in Britain, has been chosen as as provost at Imperial College London.

