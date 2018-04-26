Commencement Speakers Announced: Brandeis, Centre, Clemson, Jarvis Christian, Lamar CC, Lynn, RISD, Rutgers-Camden, Saint Peter's, St. John's, U Pittsburgh at Greensburg, York
April 26, 2018
- Brandeis University: Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
- Centre College: Robert M. Franklin Jr., the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University.
- Clemson University: Nikki R. Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; and U.S. senator Tim Scott.
- Jarvis Christian College: Jesse J. Holland, race and ethnicity writer for the Associated Press.
- Lamar Community College: Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
- Lynn University: Ron D. Cordes, who established the Cordes Foundation with his wife and daughter to support social entrepreneurs.
- Rhode Island School of Design: David Hanson, founder and CEO of Hanson Robotics.
- Rutgers University at Camden: Anita Hill, a professor of social policy, law and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Brandeis University; and others.
- Saint Peter's University: Denise Morrison, president and chief executive officer of Campbell Soup Company.
- St. John's University, in New York: Reverend Luis Antonio Gokim Cardinal Tagle, the archbishop of Manila.
- University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg: Jack Ford, the journalist.
- York College of City University of New York: Lysa Scully, general manager of LaGuardia Airport.
