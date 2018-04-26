Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Brandeis, Centre, Clemson, Jarvis Christian, Lamar CC, Lynn, RISD, Rutgers-Camden, Saint Peter's, St. John's, U Pittsburgh at Greensburg, York

By

Scott Jaschik
April 26, 2018
Comments
 
  • Brandeis University: Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
  • Centre College: Robert M. Franklin Jr., the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University.
  • Clemson University: Nikki R. Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; and U.S. senator Tim Scott.
  • Jarvis Christian College: Jesse J. Holland, race and ethnicity writer for the Associated Press.
  • Lamar Community College: Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
  • Lynn University: Ron D. Cordes, who established the Cordes Foundation with his wife and daughter to support social entrepreneurs.
  • Rhode Island School of Design: David Hanson, founder and CEO of Hanson Robotics.
  • Rutgers University at Camden: Anita Hill, a professor of social policy, law and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Brandeis University; and others.
  • Saint Peter's University: Denise Morrison, president and chief executive officer of Campbell Soup Company.
  • St. John's University, in New York: Reverend Luis Antonio Gokim Cardinal Tagle, the archbishop of Manila.
  • University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg: Jack Ford, the journalist.
  • York College of City University of New York: Lysa Scully, general manager of LaGuardia Airport.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A Natural Attraction?
New Plan to Reform College Basketball
Pentagon on PROSPER

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

'Cry Closet' Installed for Finals at University of Utah

Florida State Cancels Bundled Journal Deal With Elsevier

White Nationalist Drops Suit Against Cincinnati

Justices Appear Willing to Uphold Travel Ban

New Report Recommends Mergers in Pennsylvania

Students Sue Colorado State Over Accreditation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top