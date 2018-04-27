Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Creighton, Delaware Valley, Dominican, Drexel, East Stroudsburg, Endicott, Felician, Finlandia, Husson, McDaniel, Truman State, U of Alaska Southeast, U of Miami

Scott Jaschik
April 27, 2018
  • Creighton University: Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space.
  • Delaware Valley University: Michael A. Smerconish, a SiriusXM and CNN host.
  • Dominican University, in Illinois: Lonnie G. Bunch III, founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
  • Drexel University: M. Night Shyamalan, the film producer and director.
  • East Stroudsburg University: Reverend Jeffrey Brown, the founder of RECAP (Rebuilding Every City Around Peace).
  • Endicott College: Demos Parneros, CEO of Barnes & Noble Inc.; and Oneeka Williams, the urologist and author of children's books.
  • Felician University: Jaime Casap, chief educational evangelist at Google; and Carla Harris, vice chair and managing director for Morgan Stanley.
  • Finlandia University: Marilyn Clark, CEO of MTEC SmartZone.
  • Husson University: Peter G. Vigue, chairman of the board of the Cianbro Companies.
  • McDaniel College: Francis “Skip” Fennell, a mathematics-education expert who is an emeritus professor at the college.
  • Truman State University: Corinne Brinkerhoff, a television writer and producer.
  • University of Alaska Southeast: U.S. senator Lisa Murkowski.
  • University of Miami: James Galway, the flutist.

