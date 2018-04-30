Commencement Speakers Announced: Alverno, Bethel, Campbellsville, Cheyney, CUNY Professional Studies, Emory & Henry, Fontbonne, Fordham, Juilliard, Mount Aloysius, Northwestern (Iowa), U Minnesota, U San Diego
April 30, 2018
- Alverno College: Jovita Carranza, treasurer of the United States.
- Bethel College, in Indiana: Katelyn Beaty, an editor-at-large with Christianity Today.
- Campbellsville University: E. Bruce Heilman, chancellor of the University of Richmond.
- City University of New York School of Professional Studies: Shaun King, the journalist and social activist.
- Cheyney University of Pennsylvania: Irvin Clark, vice president of economic development at Piedmont Technical College.
- Emory & Henry College: Adriana Trigiani, the author; and Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society.
- Fontbonne University: Adelaide Lancaster, the co-founder and director of community and collaboration for We Stories.
- Fordham University: Dennis Walcott, president and CEO of the Queens Library.
- The Juilliard School: Wynton Marsalis, the trumpeter and director of Juilliard Jazz Studies.
- Mount Aloysius College: John Sexton, president emeritus of New York University.
- Northwestern College, in Iowa: Beverly DeVries, professor emerita of education at Southern Nazarene University.
- University of Minnesota: U.S. senator Amy Klobuchar; and others.
- University of San Diego: Adama L. Iwu, senior director of state and government relations for Visa.
