Commencement Speakers Announced: Alverno, Bethel, Campbellsville, Cheyney, CUNY Professional Studies, Emory & Henry, Fontbonne, Fordham, Juilliard, Mount Aloysius, Northwestern (Iowa), U Minnesota, U San Diego

By

Scott Jaschik
April 30, 2018
  • Alverno College: Jovita Carranza, treasurer of the United States.
  • Bethel College, in Indiana: Katelyn Beaty, an editor-at-large with Christianity Today.
  • Campbellsville University: E. Bruce Heilman, chancellor of the University of Richmond.
  • City University of New York School of Professional Studies: Shaun King, the journalist and social activist.
  • Cheyney University of Pennsylvania: Irvin Clark, vice president of economic development at Piedmont Technical College.
  • Emory & Henry College: Adriana Trigiani, the author; and Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society.
  • Fontbonne University: Adelaide Lancaster, the co-founder and director of community and collaboration for We Stories.
  • Fordham University: Dennis Walcott, president and CEO of the Queens Library.
  • The Juilliard School: Wynton Marsalis, the trumpeter and director of Juilliard Jazz Studies.
  • Mount Aloysius College: John Sexton, president emeritus of New York University.
  • Northwestern College, in Iowa: Beverly DeVries, professor emerita of education at Southern Nazarene University.
  • University of Minnesota: U.S. senator Amy Klobuchar; and others.
  • University of San Diego: Adama L. Iwu, senior director of state and government relations for Visa.

